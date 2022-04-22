Dream come true as Sinikiwe, husband meet First Lady

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over to Mrs Sinikiwe Kademaunga a brand new sewing machine, material to make reusable sanitary wear, detergents and a food hamper during their meeting at Zimbabwe House on Wednesday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

IT was a dream come true for Sinikiwe Kademaunga and her husband Reuben Zhiva who on Wednesday had their heartfelt desire to meet First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa fulfilled.

It was a touching moment when Sinikiwe, who lives with disability, and her husband entered Zimbabwe House where the First Lady’s offices are located to a warm welcome from the mother of the nation.

They also got the chance to break bread with the cheerful Amai Mnangagwa who gave them a sewing machine, 20 meters fabric and all other accessories to start sewing project to sustain themselves and also sewing reusable sanitary pads to assist other women with disabilities.

This was after Sinikiwe, who also received groceries, indicated that she enjoyed sewing since most shops did not stock garments that suit her stature.

The First Lady embraces everyone regardless of status and where they come from.

She has since assuming office in 2017, put smiles on the faces of Zimbabweans in various circumstances across the length and breadth of the country.

Sinikiwe and her husband, who lost their mothers in Grade Two and Grade Three, respectively, said they felt the tenderly motherly love during their meeting with the First Lady who sat them by her side and shared sweet stories with them.

Before this historic meeting, Sinikiwe had expressed her wish to meet the First Lady during a television programme which the First Lady was fortuitously tuned into. The First Lady has a passion for the empowerment of women, youths, the elderly and the disabled.

During yesterday’s heart-to-heart discussion with the couple, the First Lady sought to know how Sinikiwe performs various household chores and she gave the lovebirds words of encouragement to keep together and honour God.

“Sinikiwe my daughter I welcome you very much. I know the request that you made on television. That time I was also watching the programme then I saw you saying ‘I want to meet our mother, the First Lady’. So when I came to the office the next day I asked my girls to make an appointment for you and this is the day that we got for you to come here. I am so happy to meet with you vanangu,” she said.

Sinikiwe gave a brief of herself and expressed delight at having her dream come true.

“I studied Social Work in South Africa, but for now I am motivating women living with disabilities to work and stand for themselves as women.

“When I appeared on that television programme saying I intended to meet you, I just said it as a wish and I didn’t think it would be granted. I am so overjoyed because I am a person who enjoys assisting others so I watch you on television all the time visiting different areas and assisting people with disabilities, the less privileged among other groups and this uplifts me in a great way.”

“I just wish to thank you for your love of keeping the children of Zimbabwe in your heart Amai. You are always encouraging women to work for themselves and use their hands. That is something that motivated me a lot on you. Since you assumed office, it has always been my wish to meet you Amai. I wished to just see you and express my gratitude for the work that you are doing throughout the country,” said a bubbly Sinikiwe.

The First Lady also sought to know the number of women living with disabilities that Sinikiwe was working with.

“It is a sizable number and I interact with some of them on the phone, on Whatsapp. We also have a group in which we share on the challenges we encounter as women with disabilities,” she said.

Jokingly, she added; “Can you cook mwanangu nekuti ndinoda kukupa mufushwa of different types of vegetables wandinoomesa ndega pano ubikire mukwasha wangu kudya kune hutano?” the First Lady asked and was awestruck by the response: “Yes I can cook Mama, clean the house and do other basic household chores. Mukwasha wenyu kusimba kudai chikafu chandinomubikira,” she said with a chuckle.

The mother of the nation had words of love and encouragement for Sinikiwe’s husband.

“I wish to thank my son-in-law. Thank you very much my son, you got married to my daughter. If it were for others, they would say of what use is she to me? I thank you and in most cases I always see you with her. You are always there for her. God will bless you my son.

“There are a few who can do as you did. Surely there is a spirit that drove you into deciding to marry her, we are grateful for that. Always be there for each other, live in peace and let love lead. We want to thank God and we shall always pray so that you do not listen to what people say. People talk.

“A person who has his own mouth can neither be stopped nor blocked so do not be told painful things. You have her and you have come to show me so that she is your wife and you love each other dearly. Please do not look back,” she said.

So relaxed was the meeting that the couple was served tea while interacting with the First Lady in a calm atmosphere.

Amai Mnangagwa gave Sinikiwe material which is suitable for sewing reusable sanitary pads and told her that her Angel of hope foundation would teach her how to make them.

Sinikiwe also added that when they are many, she would invite Amai Mnangagwa to bless her project and help her distribute them to other women with disabilities.

The First Lady said; “I want you to learn to produce reusable sanitary pads. They are not difficult to make and you will produce many of them from this material. I will come when you invite me.

“This project you are going to start, will also help those that cannot afford sanitary wear. You can even start sewing clothes or bed spreads for an income. I also want you to train others.”

Like every mother does, the First Lady packed groceries for her daughter and son-in-law.

The groceries included cooking oil, maize meal, flour, sugar, rice, salt, washing powder among other items.

Sinikiwe was at a loss for words.

“I just want to express gratitude for this opportunity that I have been granted by the First Lady to meet her because when I announced this, it was during a certain programme on television.

“It was just a wish, I am happy for Amai to welcome me here despite her busy schedule. She embraces everyone despite status or where one comes from. I thank her also for the sewing machine she gave me. I used to sew my clothes, but I did not have a machine,” she said with happiness written all over her face.”

Equally delighted was the husband who said he lost his mother while in Grade 3, but the encounter with the First Lady had given him a glimpse of what motherly love is all about.

“I wish to thank the First Lady who has allowed us to come and visit her. It was a dream of ours, but today it has been fulfilled. She has shown love and given us a project that will sustain us at home.

“I lost my mother while in Grade 3, but today I have seen Amai’s love. I never dreamt of coming here but God made this possible through Sinikiwe. May God continue blessing us and Amai so that she continues doing great works to others,” he said happily.