DRC, Mozambique conflicts under scrutiny

The committee of SADC ministers meeting to discuss peace and security in the DRC and Mozambique in Lusaka, Zambia, today

Lovemore Chikova in LUSAKA, Zambia

Progress on peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique has been under scrutiny in Zambia this week.

Earlier in the week, security chiefs from the region have been meeting to review the situation and assess the timelines of the operations of the SADC missions in both countries.

Some countries in SADC, under the SADC protocols, have deployed in both the DRC and Mozambique to help bring peace and security.

Today, the committee of ministers from the SADC had its meeting to consider reports on both missions from the regional security chiefs.

Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister Fredrick Shava was among the ministers from the region who discussed the issues.

The committee of ministers meeting comes ahead of the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus SADC Troika that is scheduled for tomorrow.

The summit includes countries that have contributed troops to both the DRC and Mozambique missions, with the two countries also part of the deliberations.