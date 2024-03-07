  • Today Thu, 07 Mar 2024

Drama as newly sworn legislators are recalled

Drama as newly sworn legislators are recalled Mr Sengezo Tshabangu

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Chaos continues to reign supreme in the opposition CCC as senators and proportional representatives who were sworn in a few days ago are now being recalled seemingly by a rival faction.

The recalled proportional representation senators are Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndlovu, who all took oath on Tuesday.

Phulu was CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu’s attorney.

In a letter gleaned by The Herald, the CCC faction behind the recalls said the four had ceased to be party members.

Confusion and gross mismanagement have continued to be the order of the day in the opposition outfit’s rank and file since its inception.

