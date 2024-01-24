Dr Timburwa sets mobile clinic for Chegutu West to benefit 100 000 people

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu PF aspiring candidate in the February 3 by-elections, Cde Shakemore Timburwa has set up a mobile clinic to provide improved access to health services to at least 80 000 people in Chegutu West Constituency.

The clinic has been set in a customised truck and health personnel will move around the constituency attending to health-related issues free of charge.

Residents and villagers in Chegutu West have welcomed the initiative saying it gives equal access to health in the constituency.

Mr Jameson Kanera hailed Cde Timburwa and Zanu PF for responding to the needs of people in the community.

“People fail to access health services owing to various reasons including distance and unavailability of money in some cases,” said Mr Kanera of Tiverton.

“We have many challenges and when we see people who are prepared to take the problems head on and make life better for us, we embrace them. We support their cause.”

Cde Timburwa said the mobile clinic has a dedicated truck which will help to attend to the health needs of the people in Chegutu West Constituency free of charge.

“There are some areas in the constituency which have difficulties accessing health services and we are here to bridge the gap by providing a mobile clinic.

“The truck and health personnel is for people in Chegutu West Constituency to get free access to health services,” he said.

Dr Timburwa will face former CCC Member of Parliament Edmore Chivero who is running as an independent candidate and Gift Konjana who is representing the CCC superintended by interim secretary Sengezo Tshabangu.

Cde Timburwa said his party was primed to provide solutions to challenges being faced in communities.

“We have the issue of water challenges in some urban wards for instance where we are drilling boreholes as an interim measure while long-term solutions are being worked out.

“So far we have done 10 boreholes but more are coming. This also helps in taking up youths who are in need of employment. We will continue to identify challenges and provide solutions,” said Cde Timburwa.