Dr Chipanga in the house

HE is now called Doctor Chipanga.

The maverick musician is on cloud nine after he was recently conferred with an honourary PHD in Philosophy from Trinity International Bible University.

Even in glory, veteran musician, however, never ceases to amaze his followers and critics through controversy.

He said the conferment was “madness that was honoured”.

Speaking to The Weekender Entertainment this week, the aging wordsmith, said society has never taken him seriously and believes the honour will change people’s mindsets about him and his philosophies.

“I really feel accommodated. It is like I am being welcomed from the wilderness which has been my home with only very few people or none taking me seriously. Now that the madness has been honoured, I believe many sober senses will now give me the room I deserve in their hearts,” said Chipanga.

The Year 2022 has been a fruitful year for the Kwachu Kwachu hit-maker after some of his ultimate dreams came to fruition, chief among them meeting President Mnangagwa recently.

He came face-to-face with the country’s First Citizen in Mutasa and had a chat, a development he had longed for.

The historic feat makes Chipanga the only musician in Manicaland Province to hold a PHD in Philosophy.

It is set to boost his morale which had hit the lowest ebb in the past few years due to his controversial perceptions.

He believes people misconstrue his insights.

Chipanga is on record saying he was leaving in isolation and he needed cleansing.

“Kana dziri mhepo ndichatombonogezwa munyama, nyangwe ndiri bishop wechurch (I think I need cleansing though I am a bishop in my church).

Trinity International Bible University is a private institution of higher learning based in South Africa that has achieved international accreditation from the Dunamis Degree Accreditation Association (DDAA) and CCLP Worldwide Education Charter and International Board of Quality Standards (BQS).

Chipanga is readying a new album, Denga Idzva Nenyika Idzva which is due to be released before the end of this year.

He has won accolades such as 2004 ZIMA Best Sungura Artiste award and 2005 NAMA Outstanding Musician. – ManicaPost