DPRK’s Kim Jong Un heads to Hanoi for second meet with Trump

PYONGYANG. — Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), left Pyongyang Saturday afternoon by train for Vietnamese capital Hanoi for the second DPRK-US summit, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

Kim will meet with US President Donald Trump there on February 27-28. Their first meeting was held in June 2018 in Singapore, which resulted in improved bilateral relations. Kim will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong before his meeting with Trump.

Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, Ri Su Yong, Kim Phyong Hae and O Su Yong, members of the Political Bureau and vice-chairmen of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Ri Yong Ho, member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and foreign minister, No Kwang Chol, alternate member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and minister of the People’s Armed Forces, among others, said the KCNA.

He was seen off at Pyongyang Railway Station by Kim Yong Nam, Choe Ryong Hae and Pak Pong Ju, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK, and other senior officials of the party, government and armed forces, said the KCNA. – Xinhua