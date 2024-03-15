Downpours expected in Eastern Highlands

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

LOCALISED downpours are expected over the Eastern Highlands with isolated thunderstorms in Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

In a statement, the MSD said cloudy, windy and mild conditions are expected in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South with rain and drizzle in places.

It should be hot by day, becoming mild towards the evening.

Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan and much of the Midlands should be mostly sunny and hot by day though mild at first.

“Of the isolated thunderstorms that occurred yesterday in Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces, the highest was 19mm in Chinhoyi.

“There was also moisture that drifted into both Matabeleland provinces but it did not yield much. Meanwhile, a relatively sturdier push of moisture is being driven in from the south by a cool southerly airflow,’’ said the department.

Although localised downpours were probable in places, they were more probable in the Eastern Highlands.

Wind gusts might occur in places but nothing destructive. Temperature decreases in the southern parts of the country might affect the health of vulnerable members of society.

Lightning strikes remain a threat to humans and livestock, as well as infrastructure, especially in Mashonaland provinces and the Eastern Highlands.