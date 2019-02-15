Double glory for Chivaviro, wife

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Celebrated gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro will for the first time hold a double album launch with his wife, Juliet Chivavairo, who unveils her debut solo album on February 20 at New Ambassador Hotel.

Mai Chivaviro, also known as Mother General in music circles, will be unveiling her album titled “Perseverance”.

It carries eight tracks, among them collaborative tracks with wives of some prominent musicians.

“Topemberera” is a song that features Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Suzan Mhere, while “Pindai Jesu” is a collaboration with Daisy Mtukudzi and Mai Manyeruke.

Rev Chivaviro features on the hymn song “Chokwadi Zita RaJesu”.

The “Ebenezer” hit-maker will be launching his latest album “Excellence” that carries eight tracks.

Among the songs is the title track, “Hamupererwe”, “Tora Zita Rake”, “Tinyaradzei” and “Mufudzi Ndiye Jeovha”.

In an interview, the couple said they are excited about the new offerings.

“I feel happy to be unveiling my album at the same time with my wife. It is an album which I believe my fans will enjoy a lot,” said Rev Chivaviro. Mai Chivaviro is excited about her new project.

“I feel overwhelmed to be establishing my own project after having been featuring for years on my husband’s albums.

“It is a special album and it also incorporates other wives of popular artistes because the idea is to complement our husband’s dreams,” said Mai Chivaviro.

The wife said it took a year to complete the album and plans to record some complementary videos during the course of the year.

“It took me a year to complete this album and I believe music lovers will fall in love with it.I also intend to shoot some videos for the songs on my latest project during the year,” she said.

Rev Chivaviro said the launch will be an opportunity to celebrate his songs that won prizes last year in the Coca Cola Top 50.