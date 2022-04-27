Dost Eli, Turkish Embassy donate to Musana villagers

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Turkey Muslim humanitarian organisation Dost Eli, in partnership with the Turkish Embassy in Harare yesterday handed food hampers worth millions of dollars to over 600 families in Musana villages in Mashonaland Central province as part of their 2022 Ramadan programme of touching lives through humanity.

The food hampers were distributed to needy households irrespective of religious beliefs.

Each family received a hamper containing four litres of cooking oil, 5kgs of flour, 5kgs soya chunks, two bars of washing soap, 4kgs of sugar, 2kgs salt and 10kgs of mealie meal.

Turkish Embassy Representative, Mr Adam Yidi Wadi said the holy month of Ramadan is not only a time to celebrate, pray and fast, but also a time to give to charity saying their thrust this year was to empower more of the vulnerable.

“This year, we have ramped up donations and volunteerism in local anti-poverty programs during Ramadan, which concludes this weekend with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Much support is aimed for the vulnerable chiefly, the those living with disability, the elderly and orphans,” he said.

He said charity is one of the five pillars of Islam and, according to teachings, reaps even greater spiritual rewards when done during Ramadan.

“By giving charity during Ramadan, the reward increases multifold,” said Mr Wadi adding that rewards can come in the form of protection and blessings.

He added that their humanitarian gesture was also carried out following the increase in the number of people who needed assistance.

“We do not live in isolation. Everyone everywhere regardless of their political or religious background remains part of our lives, hence when the need to support those who are food insecure arose, we chipped in,” he said.

Mr Wadi called on other religious organisations to follow suit helping the vulnerable in societies.

“Humanitarian work knows no religion, the goal is to find in-kind and love to assist those who are in need, it is in this vein that I call upon all religious organisations to join the train of helping the vulnerable in communities,” he said.

Gogo Emilia Murahwi (63), a devout Christian could not hide her appreciation for the gesture.

“The donation came at a time when the most vulnerable are facing hard times. The organization did not look into one’s religious affiliation, this just deserves a thank you to them,” she said.