Dos Santos saga: Sonangol account in Portuguese bank found dead

23 Jan, 2020 - 17:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Dos Santos saga: Sonangol account in Portuguese bank found dead Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha

The Herald

LISBON. – The director of private banking at small Portuguese lender Eurobic and manager of Angola’s oil firm Sonangol’s account at the bank, Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, was found dead at his house in Lisbon on Wednesday, Lusa news agency said on Thursday, citing a police source.

The same police source told Lusa that “everything points to suicide”. Police officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Along with Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, Ribeiro da Cunha was one of the people named as a formal suspect by Angola’s public prosecutors in the case of alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds while the former first daughter dos Santos was chairwoman of the state oil firm in 2016-2017.

Eurobic could not immediately be reached for comment. – Reuters

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting