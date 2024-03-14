Doors open for Starlink to operate: Potraz

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has said its doors are open for Starlink to operate in Zimbabwe following its expression of interest as relevant information for the application of a licence has been provided.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe is fully committed to ensuring universal and affordable meaningful connectivity for all citizens regardless of technology.

In a statement, Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete said the authority has no intention to block Starlink in any way despite it currently being unlicensed to provide services in Zimbabwe.

“They have expressed interest to offer services in Zimbabwe and have been provided with all the relevant information for them to apply. They have not yet done so.

“This means that their service offering in Zimbabwe is illegal because for as long as they remain without a licence,” he said.