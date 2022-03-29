Doorman rallies swimming team for CANA Zone IV Champs

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Swimming chairperson Tracey Doorman says they have high hopes for the swimming team to represent the country at the CANA Zone IV Championships in April.

The competition is pencilled for April 14 to 18 in Lusaka, Zambia, with 13 countries taking part.

Zimbabwe named a 38-member team over the weekend.

Doorman is confident the team will deliver.

“Many of the selected swimmers have either just been to (the) South Africa Age Group galas or are on their way to Nationals and Junior/Senior regional events in the coming weeks in South Africa.

“This is extremely good race preparation for all swimmers, and those who have returned will return to full training to continue their preparations.

“We are aiming to win and in general this is a strong team, so the hopes are high. Our parents and supporters are also keen to win the ‘spirit trophy’,” said Doorman.

Zimbabwe won the regional event in 2020, in Botswana. Last year it was replaced by a virtual competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team will be accompanied by coach Lindsy Tudor-Cole assisted by Mike Ranken.

Zanele Nkomazana is the team manager.