‘Don’t take Western assets in Russia for granted’

MOSCOW. – Russia hinted yesterday that it had not dropped the idea of seizing Western-owned assets and businesses in the country, as a top official sharply criticised governments that have hit Moscow with sanctions.

In a combative media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that Russia was prepared to “act accordingly” if the West decided to use Russia’s frozen state assets – chief among them being around $300 billion of central bank foreign currency reserves.

The use of the funds “will be interpreted by us as an unlawful and defiantly unfriendly attack, giving us the right to take retaliatory actions to protect our interests,” she said on Wednesday.

Top Western officials, including European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have suggested seizing the frozen reserves to help fund Ukraine’s reconstruction after the war.

Zakharova called the West’s move to freeze the assets – imposed in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 – a violation of international law.

“We should not forget about the foreign assets of Western countries, businesses and citizens who are located on the territory of our country,” she said.

If the West failed to adhere to the principles of democracy, an open economy, private property and judicial independence, then “we will recognise this and act accordingly,” Zakharova added.

Dozens of international companies including oil giant BP, French carmaker Renault, and American fast fod giant McDonald’s have mothballed operations there since Moscow began what it calls its “special military operation” and the subsequent imposition of tough Western sanctions.

On Monday Russia has declared eight Greek diplomats “personae non gratae,” ordering them to leave the country within eight days, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Greek Ambassador to Russia Ekaterini Nassika was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in protest over the expulsion of Russian diplomats in Greece and Greece’s supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, the statement said.

The measures were taken as a direct response to the hostile actions of the Greek authorities, and Moscow will reserve the right to respond if Athens continues to take such an anti-Russian course, it added.

In May Russian lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would allow the government to nationalise the assets of Western companies that have left, though it is not on the statute books yet.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was allowed to speak before the UN Security Council remotely and without prior consultations with other council members, which violates the existing practice, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

“We are seriously concerned over the stance of the Albanian Presidency with regard to participation of President Zelensky of Ukraine in this meeting. There have been no consultations with all Council members on this issue. The delegations were confronted with this fact at the last moment. This violates the existing practice and working methods of the Security Council,” the Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

According to the established norms of the Council’s work, representatives of states willing to address the Council need to be physically present in the Security Council chamber, he said.

“The Security Council should not turn into a platform where President Zelensky, though remotely, can angle for more NATO weapons,” Polyansky continued.

He said that the Ukrainian leader has already had an opportunity to address the Security Council “by means of exception and, as Great Britain in its capacity as President of the Council claimed, without creating any precedent.” – Agencies