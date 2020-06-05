Don’t soil First Family image — Zanu PF

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has warned unscrupulous characters dragging the name of the First Family into the mud through systematic, well-choreographed and sponsored networks on social media.

This comes as some personalities have been making wild and unsubstantiated claims that are meant to soil the image of the First Family.

Some characters like political activist Hopewell Chin’ono and businessman-cum-pastor Shingi Munyeza, with dubious links to countries that have imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, have been on a charade of soiling the name of the First Family.

Addressing journalists at the ZANU PF headquarters yesterday, the revolutionary party acting spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party won’t tolerate the unwarranted attacks on the First Family.

“We are aware that these baseless attacks did not start today, but need to stop forthwith. From false allegations that the First Lady’s convoy hit a child in Kwekwe to accusing her sons of having interests in Drax International (company), all of which have not been backed by any evidence except publication of pictures of Delish Nguwaya. We warn the public and those writing these lies to stop,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Cde Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa has on numerous occasions posed for photos with various business players, both local and international, particularly those donating for Covid-19 as a gesture of appreciation, but these cannot be used as basis to back the puerile allegations that have been doing the rounds on social media.

“This cannot therefore translate to either owning, knowing or working with those business people personally or otherwise. We therefore wish to advise false news peddlers and our detractors to desist forthwith from perpetrating desperate character assassinations and shenanigans,” said Cde Chinamasa.