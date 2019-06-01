‘Don’t be swayed by social media opinions’

Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa ( centre right), Women’s League secretary Cde Mabel Chinomona (centre) and her deputy Cde Angeline Masuku (left) and other members of the Women’s League sing and dance after their meeting in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS should not allow social media to shape their opinion of the country since agents of regime change such as MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies were using it to post subversive statements aimed at unseating the elected Government, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing the ZANU-PF Women’s League executive at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said social media should not be used to influence opinion.

“There is need to monitor the use of the social media at all levels, since it is being abused by the country’s detractors to influence opinion,” she said.

She narrated how some mischievous individuals have gone to the extent of creating fake Twitter accounts of eminent persons such as the president of the chief’s council Chief Fortune Charumbira and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran’s leader and her husband Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and posting tweets denouncing the President, party and Government.

“This infiltration is to cause division among top Government officials,” she said.

Turning to the economy, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government understands and empathises with the hardships people are experiencing.

Minister Mutsvangwa urged the Women’s League executive to be vigilant and guard against economic saboteurs who are wantonly hiking prices so that the public would turn against the Government and effect regime change.

“The President and the Government are fully aware of the many challenges facing our economy. They arise from decades of gross mismanagement,” she added

“The Women’s League should be wary of the economic saboteurs who are determining the exchange rate, hiking prices resulting in inflation increasing by almost 100 percent in a week. We need to investigate these issues.

“The Government is putting in place safety nets to protect the vulnerable from the pain of the necessary reforms that we are undertaking. The Government introduced Silo shops to provide cheaper products countrywide and cheap Zupco buses to ease transport challenges among other things,” she added.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government does not believe in riotous behaviour and wanton destruction of property, but was determined to transform people’s lives for the better.

“A resilient determination to push through economic reforms is a necessary remedy to our economy and will see us achieve our national goal of being an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Women’s League boss, Cde Mabel Chinomona, urged the Zanu-PF women’s executive to be loyal and protect the interests of the party.

She also urged the Women’s League to be wary of economic saboteurs who want to cause anarchy in the country.

“President Mnangagwa is putting frantic efforts to rebuild the economy, but cannot be achieved overnight. The country’s economy was mismanaged by the previous administration for 37 years.

“The Women’s League should concentrate on mobilising people to engage in empowerment initiatives.

“We should make use of the Women’s Empowerment Bank to secure loans for projects to revive the country’s economy,” said Cde Chinomona.

She added that the mistakes which characterised the previous administration should not be tolerated as gossip mongers have no place in the ruling party.

“We are aware of some elements within the league who are fanning factionalism.

“Let me hint that there is no factionalism in Zanu-PF. The new dispensation requires a results-oriented women’s executive.

“How are you hitting the ground running? We do not want people who hit the ground running to spread gossip. The tendency of gossiping in the Women’s League, which characterised the previous administration, will not be tolerated,” said Cde Chinomona.

Cde Chinomona urged the Women’s League executive to participate in economic emancipation in rebuilding the economy.