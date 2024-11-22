Donald looks beyond GreenFuel match

Langton Nyakwenda, Zimpapers Sports Hub

DYNAMOS conclude their 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign at GreenFuel tomorrow, but one of their unsung heroes is looking beyond the weekend.

Unheralded defender, Donald Dzvinyai, has one eye on next weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup final against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The 33-year-old Dzvinyai, who has been a regular at DeMbare this season, is targeting to win his fourth Chibuku Super Cup championship medal.

He won two gold medals with Triangle United in 2018 and FC Platinum in 2021, before bagging his third with Dynamos last season.

DeMbare clash with Madamburo at Rufaro next Saturday, in a repeat of last year’s final which was staged at Baobab.

The Harare giants triumphed 2-0, courtesy of goals by Elton Chikona and Emmanuel Paga, and are hoping to do a double on the Mhondoro side.

But Dzvinyai has to concentrate on tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture against GreenFuel in Chisumbanje first, before turning his attention to the Chibuku Super Cup final.

He is set to make his 32nd appearance in the league, having missed only two games the entire season.

“It was a decent season for me as an individual,” says Dzvinyai.

Dynamos are out to preserve a top-eight finish and are tussling with fellow giants CAPS United and Highlanders, as well as 2015 champions Chicken Inn.

DeMbare are seventh with 46 points but enjoys a better goal difference over the Gamecocks who also have the same points tally.

Chicken Inn plays fifth placed Herentals at Rufaro tomorrow, while Makepekepe who are ninth, with 45 points, play Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

Bosso are sixth with 47 points and close their season with a home fixture against Yadah at Barbourfields on Sunday.

“As Dynamos we need to finish the season strongly.

“We need to finish in a decent position before we focus on the Chibuku Super Cup final,” Dzvinyai told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

The 33-year-old defender played two games in DeMbare’s journey to the final.

He also featured in the 2024/2025 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup in which Dynamos came within 90 minutes of reaching the money-spinning group stage.

“We had the opportunity to qualify for the lucrative group stage but it didn’t happen that way, though another chance has been provided again for us to return and play in Africa as we play in this year’s final,” says Dzvinyai.

He added: “I would be happy to win the final and put the icing on the cake as I will have my fourth gold medal in this competition.

“A few players have achieved this feat.”

Dzvinyai joined Dynamos from relegated Harare City in February 2023, following his former coach at the Sunshine Boys, Herbert Maruwa.

The combative gaffer was sacked midway through the 2023 season and was replaced by Genesis Mangombe, who was also shown the door midway this season and was succeeded by Lloyd Chigowe.

Dzvinyai played 27 league games last season but the Chitungwiza-bred defender has played a more defined role for the Harare giants under Chigowe.

Initially brought in as cover for the trusted centre-back pairing of skipper Frank Makarati and Kevin Moyo, Dzvinyai seized the opportunity when injuries limited both Makarati and Moyo’s appearances.

So crucial has been Dzvinyai that interim coach Chigowe wants to make the defender one of his top priorities should he be given the job on a full-time basis.

“Dzvinyai has been a pillar of strength in the Dynamo’s defence both locally and in the international matches we played,” said Chigowe.

“He has aerial and combative durability, combined with high energy levels.

“He is a Trojan horse we have depended on.

“I would do anything to retain his services as he is an unsung hero with great experience and leadership qualities.”