Domestic tourism key to environmental conservation-EMA

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Environmental Management Agency (Ema) in Mashonaland Central is swamped with Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications as local investors warm up to the ZimBho campaign which is promoting domestic tourism.

The environmental education and publicist officer Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said several new holiday resorts are opening up across the province.

He said Ema is impressed by the environmental stewardess of the operators who submitted their environmental management plans.

He said the operators are conserving the environment, protecting trees, and guarding the areas against wildfires and illegal gold panning.

“Some of the operators have large tracks of land which they have now turned into eco-tourism,” he said.

“We are happy that new environmentally-conscious operators are opening up resorts and safari areas in rural areas. When they approach us, we speed up the application process.

“Places like Mazowe Dam, Makumbiri Game Park and Arcadia Dam have their EIAs in order and they are extending their operations. Eco-tourism and holiday resorts are growing in the province.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority recently launched the festive season domestic ZimBho campaign.

Minister Barbra Rwodzi said the goal of the campaign was to drive economic growth by encouraging locals and people in the diaspora to travel back home to partake in different activities.

“Through this campaign, our primary objective is to promote local tourism and instill a culture of travelling in our citizens. Zimbabwe boasts of remarkable arrays of attractions and activities that appeal to both domestic and international markets,” she said.

“Zimbabweans traditionally use the festive season as an opportunity to visit loved ones and experience the unique ambience of our growth points. We encourage everyone to explore the hidden gem of our local attractions.”

ZTA chief executive officer Mrs Winnie Muchanyuka said some locals travel to foreign countries for the festive season but this year they are appealing to people to experience local tourism.

She said this will promote local businesses in the tourism sector.

“Everyone has something to do with tourism including vendors. When people promote domestic tourism, our local businesses thrive. Let us work together to promote culture and heritage in Mazowe, Guruve and Kanyemba. This is how our children will learn about our history,” she said.

“After Christmas, let’s sit down and identify investment opportunities in recreational facilities. Those in Bulawayo should come here and people here must go to Mutare.”

She said 54 percent of Kenyan local tourism comes from their domestic market.