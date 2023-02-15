Domestic T20 cricket returns

Domestic T20 cricket returns

The Herald

Sports Reporter

FAST-PACED cricket action is set to light up the stage next week as six teams have lined up to battle for the honours in the Domestic T20 cricket tournament.

The traditional five franchises Tuskers, Mountaineers, Mid West Rhinos, Southern Rocks and defending champions Eagles are set to be joined by National Premier League Blast T20 club champions Lions for this year’s edition.

The tournament is set to run from next Monday with the final set for the following Sunday, February 26. The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians Sports Club and entrance will be free at the gates.

