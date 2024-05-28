Domestic PSL takes three-week break

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has announced a three-week break to pave way for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the COSAFA tournament.

In a statement, the league’s communications and media liaison officer, Kudzai Bare said local match schedules will pause from June 1 to June 22.

The break begins this weekend after the rescheduled fixture between Herentals and Bikita Minerals set for Rufaro on Saturday.

“This serves to advise that the Premier Soccer League will be taking a break from 1 June 2024 to accommodate the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the COSAFA Men’s Competition.

“During this period, only one rescheduled match between Herentals College FC and Bikita Minerals FC will be played on Saturday 1 June 2024 at Rufaro Stadium at 1500 hours.

“The Castle Lager PSL matches will resume on Saturday 22 June 2024,” said Bare.

The Zimbabwe Warriors are set to take part in the World Cup qualifiers beginning next week.

They have a date with Lesotho at their adopted home ground, Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, on June 7. They will then play hosts South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein four days later.

The COSAFA tournament, also set for South Africa, is expected to start soon after the World Cup qualifiers.