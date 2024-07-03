Dog perfume, the ultimate gift for your fur friend

Shampoo, conditioner, skin care, dog perfume and natural cosmetics for your four-legged friends? No, we have not gone mad. We have just realised that quite a number people are spending quite a lot in buying cosmetics for their beloved dogs.

So are you ready to revolutionize your dog’s grooming routine? Now, let’s dive deep into the care routine that your dog might be missing out.

Dog shampoos and conditioners

Whether it’s your first dog or your fourth, you’ve probably had to bathe your pet at some point. If so, you’ve likely asked yourself whether it’s truly necessary to buy dog shampoo. Could you just use soap? Shampoo for humans? Maybe baby shampoo, because it’s safe for babies?

The short answer? No.

When it comes to ingredients, pet shampoos and everyday human shampoos aren’t that different. They both contain hydrating agents, surfactants, fragrances and lathering agents.

But there’s one major difference: the pH level, or how acidic or basic the formula is. Dogs and humans have different skin types that can react to different pH levels, which means you should use dog-specific shampoo when bathing your dog.

There are several top rated dog shampoos and conditioners formulated to fit your dog’s coat condition. Human shampoo is designed to keep the skin acidic, while dog shampoo is engineered to keep skin neutral.

If you use human shampoo or soap on your dog, it could dry out or irritate their skin, or even cause an imbalance in their skin’s pH levels that could lead to skin or yeast infections.

Dog perfume

Dogs are a part of the family for many people, and they often come with a smell. This is especially true if your dog loves to play outside or with other pups.

Some people choose to put perfume on their dogs to cover up the smell, but is this safe?

Well, It is absolutely safe to spray your dog with a dog perfume or dog cologne if it’s formulated with safety as the number one priority.

That’s why human perfume is never recommended for dogs. Human perfumes may contain chemicals that can be toxic to dogs and cause skin irritation.

If you didn’t know, dogs can have very sensitive skin. Allergies are the number one reason dogs go to the vet so you want to be extra careful on what you decide to use on your pup.

Eye Wipes

Are you tired of seeing your dog struggle with gunk build-up in their eyes? There are dog eye wipes designed to provide relief. Infused with soothing cucumber, these wipes gently cleanse your dog’s delicate eye area, removing dirt, debris, and irritants. They also help prevent gunk buildup, thereby reducing the risk of eye infections and discomfort.

Cucumber, celebrated for its hydrating properties, refreshes and soothes your dog’s eyes.

Ear Wipes

Now, what if your dog is prone to ear infections or discomfort? Ear wipes are specially formulated to keep their ears clean and healthy. These wipes combat yeast, bacteria, and fungi, while soothing inflammation and maintaining your dog’s ear hygiene.

With regular use, our Ear Wipes can help prevent ear infections and keep your dog’s ears itch-free and odor-free. Clean ears lead to happy dogs.

Paw wipes

Now here’s the big one: are your dog’s paws constantly exposed to dirt and grime? If you walk your dog regularly, the answer is yes.

But it’s no issue because thankfully there are paw wipes designed for that! These wipes cleanse, moisturize, and protect your dog’s paws from various elements. They help remove dirt, bacteria, and allergens, thereby reducing the risk of paw infections and irritation.

Paw wipes are a must-have for maintaining paw hygiene and comfort.

So why wait? Your furry friend deserves the best care. -yourpetandyou.elanco.com/preshies.com