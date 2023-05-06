Dodo dumps ZPC Kariba, joins GreenFuel

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

DOMESTIC Premiership football coach Darlington Dodo has made a surprise decision to ditch ZPC Kariba and join new boys GreenFuel where he will be an assistant coach to Rodwell Dhlakama.

The seasoned coach, who won the league with Gunners, will be hoping to turn around fortunes at the Chisumbanje based side following a poor start to their debut season in the topflight league. Dodo was not immediately available for comment. Ironically, he could be involved in his first assignment with his new side as they face his former team ZPC Kariba at Gibbo this afternoon.

The much travelled coach will join Dhlakama who was also unveiled by the side last week after returning home from a brief stint in South Africa.

The coming on board of Dodo will help strengthen the GreenFuel technical department. The side registered their first win following the arrival of Dhlakama, who began his tenure with a 1-0 win over Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium.

GreenFuel have been struggling in their first top-flight campaign, failing to register a win in their first six outings. This saw the club’s executive changing coaches twice early in the campaign.

The team started the campaign with Mutasa, who won the Eastern Region Division One campaign without tasting defeat last season. The former DeMbare man was replaced by his former assistant Bhekitemba Ndlovu after three games.

Mutasa was elevated to the technical director’s post but Ndlovu also found results difficult to come by and the club had to look around again for a new coach and they settled for Dhlakama.

Fixtures:

Today: Green Fuel v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Yadah v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium).

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Triangle (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Highlanders (Bata), Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery).

Wednesday: Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium).