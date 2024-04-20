Documents authentication at ZITF

In a statement, Acting Permanent Secretary Ambassador Rofina Chikava, said that to ensure a smooth authentication process, certain requirements must be met before submitting the documents for authentication.

Mutsawashe Mashandure–Herald Correspondent

Document authentication and attestation services will be provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade next week during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

The authentication services will be available from April 23 to 27 between 9am and 3pm each day to assist Zimbabweans who require the authentication of their national documents for use abroad.

Attestation is usually needed by those who are moving away from Zimbabwe or who are dealing with businesses outside Zimbabwe, and have to go through an extensive procedure for legalising and authenticating national documents.

The process involves witnessing the signing of formal documents and then also signing them to verify that they were properly signed by those bound by their contents. The Ministry’s move will simplify matters considerably for local firms striking deals. Attestation is also a legal acknowledgement of the authenticity of a document and a verification that proper processes were followed.

Authentication of documents issued by the Government of Zimbabwe is done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Acting Permanent Secretary Ambassador Rofina Chikava, said that to ensure a smooth authentication process, certain requirements must be met before submitting the documents for authentication.

“Marriage certificates must be certified by the Registrar of Marriages at the Civil Registry Department; birth certificates should be computerised and equipped with security features and watermarks; Cambridge certificates need to be certified by the British Council prior to submitting them for authentication; and ZIMSEC certificates, both O and A levels, must be certified by ZIMSEC, she said.

Ambassador Chikava said all other certificates, including national certificates, diplomas, higher national diplomas and degrees, should be accompanied by a verification letter from the Deputy Registrar’s Office or the relevant institution’s office.

She said for all other documents, such as police clearance certificates, certification by a notary public is required, including police clearance.