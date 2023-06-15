Do not interfere in Zim elections, West told

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri flanked by Zanu PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu, ZANU PF senior members and Palestine International Cooperation Agency (PICA) officials pose for a photo during the party’s meeting with PICA delegates at the party’s Headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Herald Reporter

WITHOUT undue interference from foreign forces, Palestine is confident that Zimbabwe will hold free and fair elections that will pass the credibility test.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold its harmonised elections on 23 August and yesterday, a Palestine delegation led by its Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Tamer Almassri, paid a courtesy call on the Zanu PF leadership at the party headquarters in Harare.

The delegation comprised the Palestinian International Co-operation Agency (PICA) group of trainers who are in the country to train and provide technical capacity building to local journalists as the nation seeks to foster professionalism and responsible reportage ahead of the 2023 polls.

“We discussed the preparations for the coming elections in Zimbabwe and we trust as the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), that the leadership of Zimbabwe will organise one of the best elections.

“We appreciate the great initiative by His Excellency President Mnangagwa to invite international observers, it means a lot,” said Ambassador Almassri.

Zimbabwe and Palestine share common objectives and both nations are under attack from the Western world.

“We exchanged the message of solidarity between our friendly peoples against the Israel occupation and against illegal sanctions you have in Zimbabwe. I think our position is one and our principles converge on that all the time” he said.

Additionally, Ambassador Almassri said the Palestinian delegation will not only train people but also learn the Zimbabwean experience and also work together in a number of areas.

Speaking at the same meeting, Zanu PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu expressed optimism that the training will equip local journalists with the necessary skills to handle election coverage.

“We had a fruitful discussion with the Palestinian delegation bordering on what has been discussed by our leadership President Mnangagwa and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on fostering our relations.

“There was a meeting of Ministers in March this year where we agreed on co-operation, where the PLO and Zanu PF are going to work hand in glove. One of the issues discussed during the meeting was the sending of their expertise to train our journalists,” said Cde Mpofu.

The meeting was also attended by Politburo members, Treasurer General Cde Patrick Chinamasa, National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya and his deputy Cde Headman Moyo.

Cde Mumbengegwi said Palestinians are among the world’s most educated and skilled people.

“They are here to share with us their expertise in areas of information among others skills which they have. I am sure our people in the field of the media will be much richer at the end of the training programmes,” he said.

The delegation has already held training workshops with local journalists and is providing technical capacity building to local media practitioners.