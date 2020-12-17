“Do Not Get Vaccinated” If You Have This Syndrome, Says Dr Fauci

Leah Groth

The COVID-19 vaccine is finally here, with the first people lining up for injections on Monday. However, while the vaccine has been deemed safe and effective for the masses, there are some people who should hold off pulling up their sleeves for the time being. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on News 12’s the new normal to discuss the vaccine’s side effects—and revealed who should not take it. Read on to hear his warning, and to ensure your health and the health of others, do not miss these sure signs you have already had Coronavirus.

Those with Guillain-Barre Syndrome Should Avoid the Vaccine

Doctor Fauci started off by revealing who should be first in line to get the highly anticipated vaccine, “the ones that have a more likely chance of getting a severe outcome” if infected with COVID-19. They include the “vulnerable people, the elderly individuals with underlying conditions, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, individuals with those types of diseases,” he explained. “In addition, people who are immunocompromised, for example cancer patients who are on chemotherapy and a variety of autoimmune patients who might have suppressed immune response.”

However, one group of people who should not get the vaccine, are those who suffer from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a “reaction, which is a rare neurological reaction to either influenza or the vaccine for influenza,” he explained. “We recommend that those people do not get vaccinated because you might trigger a similar, serious response.”

He did emphasize that not many people fall into this category. “You got to remember, that number of people is very, very small,” he said.

Additionally, he said people with a history of extreme allergic reactions should use caution, adding that “someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals do not get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just do not want to go and get in a place that has no capability.”

Dr Fauci Says There Are Very Few Side Effects and Encourages Everyone to Take the Vaccine

Dr Fauci said the average person might experience the same side effects as they did with other vaccines—”a sore arm, a little bit, you might feel a little bit fatigue and down for 24 hours to 36 hours at the most, a small percentage of the people might get a fever that would last for 24 hours. You take a Tylenol, you can take care of that without much problem.”

As for yourself, until you are given the opportunity to get the new COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered both the initial shot and booster, and waited the recommended time to ensure immunity, it is crucial to continue to be proactive. You can do this by following Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, do not go indoors with people you are not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene and to protect your life and the lives of others.