‘Do not buy fertilisers, seed and chemicals from the street’

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

FARMERS must not be hoodwinked into securing their fertiliser, seed and agro-chemical requirements from the streets or unregistered agro-dealers by low prices but use registered outlets to avoid buying fake products that result in low yields and financial losses.

This was said by Fertiliser, Farm Seed and Remedies Institute acting head Mrs Charity Kunaka yesterday when she explained the pesticide legislation of Zimbabwe.

“Do not buy agro-inputs from streets but instead go to reputable dealers who are available all over the country. Do not promote re-packaging of fertilisers and seed as this promotes adulteration of the product,” said Mrs Kunaka.

Farmers are advised to always ask for the agro-dealer registration certificate before doing any transactions to ascertain the quality guarantee of your intended merchandise.

As many agro-dealers are procuring agro-inputs from outside the country and stocking in their shops, farmers are being warned not to buy agro-inputs that do not have a Zimbabwean address.

“Importing fertiliser involves the following laid down procedures – showing of interest, pre-shipment inspection, physical and chemical inspection, sampling, certification of analysis, issuance of a registration certificate, import permit and post shipment inspections,” continued Mrs Kunaka.

Observing the above procedures allows the country to import quality products, which have the capacity to increase agricultural productivity and production.

“Agro-dealers need a retailer’s licence that costs US$200 initially with a yearly renewal fee of US$100. There is also the pest control licence that costs US$200 with an annual renewal fee of US$100. There is also a once off distributor’s licence of US$500,” further elaborated Mrs Kunaka.

The Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies Institute is mandated to enforce the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies Act Chapter 18:12 and Pesticide Regulations (Statutory Instrument 144 of 2012).

Meanwhile, in order to eradicate bogus agro-dealers selling counterfeit agro-inputs to farmers, inspectors from the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies Institute with support from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, have embarked on a 10-weeks operation carrying out spot checks on various agro-dealer premises across the country to monitor compliance to the specifications of the relevant regulatory and quality assurance frameworks.

Would-be offenders have been warned that they will be prosecuted and face the full wrath of the law if found on the wrong end of the law. A list of banned pesticides whose use or sale is prohibited in the country has also been published. Pesticides such as methyl bromide, paraquat and alachlor have been banned in Zimbabwe.

The use of unsanctioned chemicals is under inspection currently within the tobacco fraternity after incidences of phytotoxicity have been observed in the current irrigated tobacco plantings.

In a statement Tobacco Research Board (TRB) said: “The judicious use of agricultural chemicals is of paramount importance as this safeguards human and environmental health and enables sustainable production practices. In tobacco, well over 90 percent of the tobacco leaf produced in Zimbabwe is sold on the international market and thus has to meet certain recommended international standards, including that there are no unacceptable levels of pesticide residues on the leaf.”

Zimbabwe Farmers Union secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya has called upon law enforcement authorities to ruthlessly deal with this fake inputs menace as it destroys the bedrock of the country.

“It pains a farmer to toil all the season thinking they have planted the best yielding seed and applying the best fertiliser and chemicals only to see their crop not growing well. If a farmer notices that the crop is not growing well, procurement of new seed to replant costs additional money. Not only this, the farmer would have lost yield as it decreases as we progress into the season,” said Mr Zakariya.

Argricultural and Rural Development Authority board chair Mr Ivan Craig revealed that the farmer loses 50kg per day per hectare for every day’s delay in planting.

“If a farmer plants fake seed, it is better if it fails to germinate as they can go to the market and purchase the right seed variety and replant. However, the farmer would have lost twice – money to purchase the seed and yield potential due to delayed planting.

“An unfortunate the farmer whose crop from fake seed germinates will tend the crop till maturity with no yield improvement, worse still if he purchases fake fertiliser and pesticides. It will be a double loss,” said Mr Craig.