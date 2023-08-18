Do it for Father Zimbabwe, voters urged

Mukudzei Chingwere in INSIZA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is fulfilling the aspirations of Zimbabwe’s founding nationalists who toiled and endured the brutality of colonialism through championing rapid economic growth for the benefit of the populace and deserves support to finish the journey, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters who thronged Dekezi High School in Insiza South Constituency in Matabeleland South Province yesterday.

The rally was held as part of the ruling party’s whirlwind national campaign to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and the party’s candidates in next Wednesday’s harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa is the pollsters’ favourite to get a fresh five-year mandate to lead the country thanks to the development trajectory he has set the country on.

VP Chiwenga said Matabeleland South Province occupies a special place in the quest for Zimbabwe’s national independence having given the struggle founding nationalist, the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo and several other gallant liberation heroes.

These include Dr Nkomo’s wife, Mama Johanna Mafuyana Nkomo, Cde Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, Cde George Silundika, Professor Callistus Ndlovu, Cde Naison Kutshwekhaya Ndlovu, Cde Sydney Malunga, Cde Edward Silonda Ndlovu and Brigadier General Fakazi Muleya.

VP Chiwenga said against this rich independence history, it was incumbent upon Insiza and Matabeleland South as a whole to be exemplary in national political consciousness by voting for President Mnangagwa and ruling Zanu PF party candidates for the completion and perpetuation of the independence assignment.

“Matabeleland South is home to eminent heroes of Zimbabwe, some are still alive and with us today but some who pioneered the liberation struggle are now late,” said VP Chiwenga.

“It is not an easy decision for one to leave their family and fight for a national cause. This is the kind of sacrifice that was made by our founding father, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, who left his family and endured prisons and all the settler regime brutality in pursuit of national independence.

“One can never talk about the fight for independence and exclude the enormous role played by Father Zimbabwe (Dr Nkomo). He was incarcerated in several prisons and endured the worst but never at any point did he consider giving up.

“Let me tell you that when he went to Gonakudzingwa, he was one of the seven pioneer inmates together with my paternal grandfather, Sekuru (Guvheya) Chiwenga.

“All these trials and tribulations that these gallant sons and daughters of the land endured; can we repay them by giving up our sovereignty? I am appealing to you my in-laws, that these selfless sacrifices by these heroes must not be in vain.

“What they toiled for is for Zimbabwe to be sovereign and develop economically and in all its endeavours. These aspirations are exactly what His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is championing.

“The Second Republic, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Mnangagwa, is seized with driving economic development in all corners of the country so that everybody, regardless of age or where they come from, can benefit,” said the VP.

Part of the crowd that attended a star rally addressed by Acting President Chiwenga at Dekeze High School, Avoca in Matabeleland South Province yesterday

Some of the economic development projects championed by the Second Republic in Matabeleland South include the upgrading of the road linking Beitbridge to Harare via Masvingo and the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

The border town itself has undergone a major facelift while several irrigation schemes have also been set up. Those that had scaled down have been revamped.

The province has also benefited from the President’s national livestock programme. In line with Government’s value addition thrust, several manufacturing plants have been opened.

VP Chiwenga said in the short space of time that President Mnangagwa has been at the helm of Government, he has adopted a spiderweb-like approach to development with his devolution thrust making sure that no place lagged behind.

He said there is no honest person in the country who could stand up and say they had not seen President Mnangagwa’s development projects or any who can stand to point at a place that had been left behind.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chair Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu assured VP Chiwenga that the province stood ready to defend the revolution with their vote.

“Gallant sons and daughters of Matabeleland South province contributed immensely to the liberation of this country.

“Matabeleland South says no to those who want to return this country to the minority white settlers. We have heard some opposition leaders say they will return settlers. We say no.

“In honour of this special breed of heroes, we say Matabeleland South will vote Zanu PF to power. We are honoured that the Second Republic delivered on what it preached,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Villagers who spoke to The Herald at the rally expressed joy at the development thrust.

“Our biggest challenge was easy access to safe drinking water but that has been addressed by the Second Republic,” said Ms Ntombizodwa Maseko.

“This is a government that delivers on its promises. Next week we will vote for President Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF candidates”.

Ms Samantha Mbedzi commended the devolution programme under which President Mnangagwa is making sure that no one and no place is left behind in the country’s development.

“Through the devolution projects, Government now knows exactly what each and every province wants. That is why you see the large number of irrigation schemes in this province.

“We are happy that Government is targeting areas which had been previously neglected,” said Ms Mbedzi.

“We are happy to host the country’s top leadership and we are grateful for what the Government has done and we will vote for Zanu PF,” said Mr Zenzo Dhliwayo.

Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Insiza South Constituency is Cde Spare Sithole.