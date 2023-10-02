DJ Masomere meets President

DJ Masomere and his family members presents President Mnangagwa with a statue of a lion

Herald Reporter

Masvingo based, DJ Masomere real name David Masomere, who has become popular for being the Master of Ceremony at Zanu PF rallies yesterday had the honour to meet President Mnangagwa.

The DJ and his family, including his brother Luke Masomere, had the honor of meeting the President and expressing their gratitude for the various gifts they received from him and other generous benefactors.

Among the gifts he received were 400 litres of diesel, a tractor and a sugarcane farm from the President himself, a Toyota GD6 and house from Sir Wicknell Chivhayo, 10 heifers and a bull from Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Cde Davis Marapira and a certain percentage of shares from Mr Marisa’s lithium mine in Masvingo.

Mr Marisa also offered to service the car for DJ Masomere.

As a token of appreciation, DJ Masomere presented President Mnangagwa with a lion statue, symbolizing his strength and courage.

DJ Masomere and his family were overjoyed by the generosity and kindness they received, and thanked the President and all the donors for their support.

They also praised President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership and his efforts to improve the lives of Zimbabweans.

DJ Masomere said he was inspired by the President’s example and vowed to use his gifts to serve the community and the nation.

President Mnangagwa congratulated DJ Masomere on his success and wished him all the best in his career.

He also thanked him for the lion statue.