DJ Levels’ trial date set

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has set September 11 as the trial date for Zimdancehall producer Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, also known as DJ Levels.

DJ Levels is facing charges of which prohibits transmission of intimate images without consent.

He is currently on $20 000 bail.

It is alleged that between September 2021 and November last year, DJ Levels and Shashl were in a love relationship.

It is said that the two had irreconcilable differences that led to their split.

DJ Levels is said to have tracked his ex-lover to Pabloz nightclub, a popular joint in Borrowdale, Harare, with the intention to mend their relationship, but Shashl remained adamant and turned him down.

The court heard that after failing to convince Shashl to reconcile, he then threatened her with unspecified actions, saying she would regret her decision.

According to Shashl’s recorded statement during police investigations, she only came to know of the inappropriate videos that had been posted on social media on November 27 around mid-morning.

She told the police that she believed that DJ Levels was responsible for posting the videos on social media.

“Then on the 27th of November 2022 at around 10 am that is when I noticed that my nude videos and pictures with the accused person were on social media and I believe that the accused person is the one who posted them to get revenge since he had threatened to tarnish my image,” she said.

“He once did it in August 2022 when he posted a video of us kissing. On the same day, the accused person called me stating that he wanted to see me so that we could fix the issue together, or else he would kill himself, but I turned down his suggestion.”