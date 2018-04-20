DJ Breezy unlimited

Tsitsi Ndabambi

Booming from Souguru Bar in the heart of Muzarabani Business Centre is a magnetic sound that draws passers-by every Friday to Sunday evening as the fresh sounds in the music scene are played from the loud speakers.

Revellers can be spotted through the bar’s windows quenching their thirst and dancing to this non-stop selection of music which the “city people” do not expect to hear playing in a rural bar in the scorching outpost. Only upon entering in the drinking well do they realise that the DJ behind the decks is none other than twenty-four-year-old Bezel Nyamande who has since adopted the ‘hip’ name DJ Breezy.

Born in October 1994 with a permanent physical genetic bone disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) which is characterised by fragile bones that break easily and a short height he graduated from Danhiko achieving six ordinary level passes.

Instead of pushing his wheelchair and taking the begging lane, the ambitious and unlimited Breezy and his friends in Highfield would take turns playing music at their neighbour’s and friend’s parties until they began to invite him to bigger occasions like weddings and in local bars.

He had to move in with his uncle in Muzarabani after his mother passed away in December 2014 but that did not stop him from playing with the music deck.

“I am an equally normal and competent DJ like any other,” he said with a warm smile. I play at several local clubs in the district and I have had the opportunity to show off my skills at a Macheso show and at national events like the Independence celebrations to mention a few.”

Though he is living with that permanent disability Breezy does not allow his talent to go by unnoticed: “Usually people treat me the same as everyone else making me feel comfortable in their spaces and only give me special treatment where necessary due to my condition,” he added.

Him being a dreamer like the biblical Joseph, his life is all about music and he hopes to one day in the future step into the shoes of his idols DJs Tamuka and Oskid aiming to rise to international level.

It gives him such great pleasure in his will to show people that disability is not an inability and just to see people enjoy and dance to the music that he carefully selects, listens and analyse to most of his days.

“To my fellow friends living with disabilities and all the young people out there I would like to tell them that the sky is the limit for them. Everyone possess a certain talent so do not suppress it instead,” he advised, “if people like Elliot Mujaji and even Oscar Pistorius once dared to dream and succeeded so can do it.”

Breezy’s own dream is to own a studio and be a music producer and help upcoming artists and be a role model to the disabled community. Technology has become one of his best friends because he gets to play his favourite video games FIFA and watching soccer.

“My own favourite artist is Seh Calaz. I like the versatility in his songs, the lyrics in Majerasi, Kwatinobva and the latest one,” said Breezy,

“I encourage all youngsters to stay away from drugs and choose hard work mixed with determination and sweat to achieve their dreams otherwise a dream will never be a reality through magic or laziness,” said the wise DJ.

Sticks and stones could break his bones, but he has a will power made of pure unbreakable platinum!