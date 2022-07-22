Diversified Byo factory impresses President

Nqobile Bhebhe Bulawayo Nureau

BULAWAYO headquartered Pump and Steel Supplies’ resilience, innovation and quality production impressed President Mnangagwa yesterday during a tour of businesses that are exhibiting at the ongoing 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) Conference.

President Mnangagwa, who was guest of honour and officially opened the specialised expo, had a stop at the Pump and Steel stand, which was the largest pavilion by surface area with an assortment of quality industrial products on display.

The stand was voted the best Zimbabwean exhibit in the value addition category at the silver jubilee edition, which runs under the theme: “Explore. Extract. Expand — Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains”.

During his stop, President Mnangagwa engaged Pump and Steel’s top management and was taken through different product lines that cut across four units — construction, mining implements, manufacturing and retail supplies.

The company is also exporting and is one of the top performing firms in the city.

After President Mnangagwa’s tour, Pump and Steel Supplies operations manager, Mr Solomon Mukombe said that they were thrilled to interact with the Head of State and Government, who also marvelled at their operations.

He said the company took the opportunity to share the firm’s milestones and operational challenges with President Mnangagwa.

“His Excellency passed through the stand and I took the opportunity to highlight our milestones and some challenges we are facing as an industry.

“President Mnangagwa asked where we are based and I said here in Bulawayo. He appeared surprised and even asked for my business card, which I gladly gave him,” said Mr Mukombe.

He said the firm’s continued existence when others were closing shows that they are a force to be reckoned with and are contributing to the growth of the economy.

“We have demonstrated to the nation that Zimbabwe is still open for business. When others are closing we are seeing opportunities and we have grabbed them as we are moving towards Vision 2030.

“All our strategies are aligned towards the National Development Strategy 1 (NSD1) where the manufacturing sector has top priority from President Mnangagwa so that we manufacture and support the mining sector to reach its $12 billion target by 2023,” said Mr Mukombe.

“I’m very proud to see His Excellency, President Mnangagwa gracing our stand, and we scooped position one.

“A leader of the First Family walked through a number one company at Mine Entra and that resonates very well with our vision of being a leader in the manufacturing sector,” said a visibly excited Mr Mukombe.

He indicated that through their quality products, Pump and Steel has huge support from other industry players.

“We are glad that we have mining houses that are very supportive to us. We get orders from all over the country and they are receiving quality products from us,” said Mr Mukombe.

He said among the operational challenges he presented to President Mnangagwa was the issue of the influx of cheap imports, which are stifling the growth of local industries.

“I indicated to His Excellency that the only hindrance we are facing is that where we are buying raw materials from, they are importing finished products into the country, which land much cheaper rendering our local industry very expensive.

“I appealed to His Excellency during his tour that the Government can revisit the duties and protect local industries for all mining consumables and equipment that we also produce,” said Mr Mukombe.

“That is a challenge I passed on to him (President Mnangagwa). The Buy Zimbabwe concept is the engine for this country. We have all the technology and resources required for us to export and not import.

“We must be given a chance to export by protecting our local industry through duties so that local industries can create employment.”

One of Pump and Steel’s biggest milestones is acquiring huge properties previously owned by ZECO, which were renovated into productive entities.

On Wednesday, the firm’s human resources manager, Mr Ernest Jackson, said they went big on the exhibition to demonstrate that Bulawayo is on the rise.

“Pump and Steel representing Bulawayo has come in with a statement, go big or go home.

“We want to remove the misnomer that there is no industrial activity, the city is ‘dead’. We want to show that there are people who are working. As Pump and Steel, we are ready to perform and show what we can do something.”

The premier gathering of mining, engineering, transport and construction industry stakeholders provides a platform to engage in productive discussions for the creation of an enabling environment for the growth and development of the mining industry.

A diverse range of products and services are being exhibited such as earth moving equipment, fire-fighting equipment, security systems, protective clothing, financial services and automotive engineering.