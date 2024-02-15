Div One promotions take shape

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE promotion for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League is taking shape with the Harare Province Division Two A and B winners Simbisa and Royal Stars expected to battle it out at Harare Polytechnic Grounds this Saturday.

The two sides will be the last to qualify after Shamva and Norton Community got their tickets at the weekend.

Harare Province Division Two chairman Robert Tembo confirmed the development and believes the best team of the day will win.

“We are finally going to have our promotional playoffs between Simbisa and Royals Stars at Harare Poly on Saturday. We are looking forward to a competitive match and we hope the team which will win will represent us well in Division One.

“We are confident that the team which will get promoted will not go and add numbers in Division One but rather add value,’ said Tembo.

The two sides were promoted after some playoffs.

Shamva managed the better of Zambezi Coal and gas who finished top in the Mashonaland Central Division Two League lasts season.

The mining team were held to a 1-all draw but managed to pull through after some penalties which they won 4-2.

Zambezi G and Coal had maneuverer their way by beating Mashonaland West Division Two B winners, Agama in the first playoff.

The Mashonaland West, Norton Community were elevated after they got the better of CCLEE Mhangura who had registered their displeasure in taking part in the playoffs.

Lisbern Masiyanhau the CCLEE Mhangura chairman had written to the ZIFA normalization committee on his concerns of having 42 teams battling it out for a single sport in Division One.

“We would like to submit our appeal representing CCLEE Mhangura requesting your good office to consider the playoffs between winners of mash west Division Two A and B.

“We would feel very much short changed if we are to play the playoffs. It is unfair for 42 teams to compete and exhaust resources just for a single sport,” they stated.