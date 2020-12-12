Disability is not inability

Mirriam Madiye

Features Writer

Churches and beerhalls were closed, public gatherings were banned and what had characterised a normal day was turned upside down.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left unbearable pains globally.

Thousands lost their lives and business stagnated as different measures were put to mitigate it.

The stagnation of business during the Covid-19 pandemic did not only affect the formal sector as the informal sector also felt the tremor.

People with disabilities (PWDs), too, were affected by this novel pandemic.

In Harare, a man living with disability, Benjamin Ziwewe, (55) ventured into a shoe -making business. The venture helped sustain his family before the pandemic and he has vowed to ensure his business survives.

Ziwewe of Caledonia spoke to The Herald on the sidelines of the commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities held at Ruwa national Rehabilitation Centre recently.

Left paralysed and confined to a wheelchair following a road traffic accident in 2004, Ziwewe’s world was shattered as he struggled to make ends meet and fend for his family.

“I became wheel chair-bound in 2004 and life was not easy for me as l lost my job after the accident,” he said. “In 2018 I decided to enrol for the shoe-making course at Ruwa National Rehabilitation Centre and l finished in 2019.”

Upon completing the course, Ziwewe started working from Caledonia at a community hall.

Together with his four partners he trained and mentored, they specialise in ladies and men’s sandals, and boys’ and girls’ school shoes.

“Since I am wheelchair-bound, there are certain things that l cannot do that require able bodied people, so l decided to partner with the other four,” said Ziwewe.

At the start of business, Ziwewe and his partners made decent profits which helped rebuild his broken life.

Yet, another hurdle, Covid-19 stood in his way.

“Our shoe making business abruptly came to a halt in the last six or seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to a backslide in our operations,” said Ziwewe. “We were not spared as it affected everyone else.”

“As a result, we were forced to use the profits to sustain our families. This shoe business is our source of income. We are trying to recapitalise, but we are failing as the sales are still very low.”

Ziwewe highlighted how they started their project with little capital.

“Our business was very small and luck was on our side as a certain non–governmental organisation came and boosted our project by giving us capital,” he said. “Even though the money we were given was little, we managed to buy leather and other materials needed for the shoes such as rubber soles, glue, shoelaces etc.”

From then on, business boomed as they increased output.

“We used to specialise in ladies’ sandals as they did not require much materials,” said Ziwewe. “As we increased our production, our sales started to improve too. We were now able to buy more quantities of leather and other materials needed for making the shoes.”

Ziwewe sad the community hall they are operating from since 2019 is used by other people with disabilities.

However, it is not electrified.

“Due to the unavailability of electricity at the hall, we are forced to borrow a generator and buy fuel,” said Ziwewe. “This is costly for us. We use some of our profits to buy fuel. If we could have our own generator, life would be easy for us. Our grinder, is very small but we are coping.”

Ziwewe said they did not have fixed prices for their shoes, with the prices depending with the environment and the market place.

For example, buying from their local area is cheaper as ladies’ sandals range from US$6 to US$8.

“We do not have a fixed market place, but these days we are selling at Gazebo shops,” said Ziwewe. “We spread our wares on the ground and sell from there and anywhere we can get the opportunity.”

Lack of regular customers who place bulk orders is their biggest challenge.

“Before lockdown affected us, one of the ladies we work with would go to the rural areas and sell shoes for cash or exchange maize meal,” said Ziwewe. “We would resale the maize meal so that we get cash to buy raw materials.”

Ziwewe said it was important for people with disabilities to grab opportunities available to them so that they could be self-sufficient.

“My advice to those who are disabled is that disability does not mean inability,” he said. “We are able just like the able-bodied. However, we face competition from those who are able bodied.

“In the formal sector you might have the requisite skills, but the fact that you are disabled will sometimes disadvantage you. It is wise to venture into the informal sector.”

Julia Museza (50), one of the ladies who works with Ziwewe, said she is very grateful that he taught them to make the shoes.

She urged other people with disabilities to emulate Ziwewe.

In Zimbabwe, the sky is not even the limit for people living with disabilities.

The country’s education sector is inclusive from primary up to tertiary level.

The numbers that are graduating from tertiary institutions dotted around the country proves this.

One example is that of four young women, who on November 26 made history by becoming the first qualified deaf social workers in Zimbabwe.

The four — Tendai Dondofema, Palmer Zengeni, Shallom Muzavazi and Theodore Gasva — graduated from the Women University of Africa with diplomas in social work .

They took up the diploma in order to tackle disability issues and help other deaf people.

During their studies, Deaf Zimbabwe Trust provided them with sign language interpreters and note takers to make their learning experience easier.

However, more can be done to empower children with disabilities.

Some face challenges in learning institutions as most lack adequate infrastructure to accommodate them.