Disability Bill tabled before Parliament

The Persons with Disabilities Bill, which seeks to confer rights and freedoms on people living with disabilities in line with the Constitution and United Nations Convention, has been tabled before Parliament.

The Bill aligning the disability law with the Constitution was tabled last week before it was referred to the Parliamentary Legal Committee, the Parliamentary committee which scrutinises Bills and Statutory Instruments to establish if they are consistent with the Constitution.

One of the fundamental issue in the Bill is to establish a Persons with Disabilities Commission consisting of seven members appointed by the responsible Minister. The Bill says the Minister should endeavour to appoint members who represent a cross section of impairments occurring among persons with disabilities.

The term of office of a member of the Commission would be four years and a member’s appointment would only be renewable once.

Some of the functions of the commission include advising the Minister on all matters relating to persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe, formulate a national policy that facilitates disability mainstreaming in all organs and institutions of the State, and in all economic, social, cultural and political institutions of a private or non-State character.

The Commission would also be mandated to assess the possible impact of any actual or planned programme or other action by any organ or institution of the State on people with disabilities and make provision for the formulation of particular plans and strategies in implementation of the national policy.

It would also, in cooperation with the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, and in line with international best practices, collect appropriate information on people with disabilities including statistical and research data.

Clause 5 of the Bill provides for functions of the Commission such as advising the Minister on all matters relating to persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe.

Clause 6 provides that Commission may invite persons with expertise to participate on a non-voting basis in one or more meetings of the Commission if and when the need arises.

Clause 7 provides for the appointment of the chief executive officer, setting out the prescribed term of office as well as their functions while Clause 8 provides for the formulation of a five year strategic plan would have to be approved by the Minister.

Clause 9 provides for the reports of the commission, specifying the required reports and timelines within which they must be provided.

Clause 10 provides for the immunity of the commission, a committee established by the commission under the First Schedule, any member of the commission or a committee, the chief executive officer, or a person invited to the Commission under clause 6 for acts or omissions done in good faith.

The source of the funds, according to the Bill would be from the fiscus and moneys guarantees and appropriated by the law. These include donations, grants and bequests made by any person or organisation.

The Bill also provides for the promotion of employment of persons with disabilities and also compel Government institutions and parastatal with a minimum number of 50 to ensure that two percent of its total workforce to be persons with disabilities.

Disabilities as well as cultural life, recreation, leisure and sport for persons with disabilities and promoting awareness of the capabilities of persons with disabilities.

In terms of the Bill, there will be a fund to be known as the Assistance Fund for Persons with Disabilities meant to promote the rights of persons with disabilities.