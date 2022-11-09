Diplomats tour Chinese funded infrastructure projects

The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe’s diplomats who are currently in the country are today touring various infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government.
The tour began with a visit of the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden and includes visits to the pharmacy warehouse at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
Yesterday the diplomats also visited the site of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company steel plant in Manhize, Chirumhanzi.