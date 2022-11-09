Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Diplomats tour Chinese funded infrastructure projects

09 Nov, 2022 - 08:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Diplomats tour Chinese funded infrastructure projects Standing from right Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe (black hat), Dean of Zimbabwe's diplomats and ambassador to Ghana Kufa Chinoza (centre) and ambassador to Senegal James Maridadi in the National Assembly chamber of the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s diplomats who are currently in the country are today touring various infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government.

The tour began with a visit of the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden and includes visits to the pharmacy warehouse at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Yesterday the diplomats also visited the site of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company steel plant in Manhize, Chirumhanzi.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting