Diplomats tour Chinese funded infrastructure projects

Standing from right Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe (black hat), Dean of Zimbabwe's diplomats and ambassador to Ghana Kufa Chinoza (centre) and ambassador to Senegal James Maridadi in the National Assembly chamber of the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s diplomats who are currently in the country are today touring various infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government.

The tour began with a visit of the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden and includes visits to the pharmacy warehouse at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Yesterday the diplomats also visited the site of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company steel plant in Manhize, Chirumhanzi.