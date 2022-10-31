Diplomats retreat in Bulawayo begins

Country's diplomats and senior management in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade meeting in Bulawayo

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The country’s diplomats and senior management in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade are meeting in a five-day retreat and strategic planning review in Bulawayo.

The meeting is being held under the theme, “Retooling Zimbabwe’s Diplomacy for Accelerated Economic Transformation: through Re-Affirmation, Engagement and Re-engagement”.

The meeting is also being attended by senior officials from other Government departments and agencies.

“This retreat is an opportunity for us to deepen our understanding and application of guiding national policies through the presentations we are going to receive from heads of relevant ministries, agencies and departments of Government.

“Through the ensuing exchanges, we will have an opportunity to reflect on the ministry’s accomplishments, challenges and our potential going forward. At the same time, Honourable Ministers and heads of agencies here-present will also have an opportunity to better understand our work,” Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava said in his opening remarks.

