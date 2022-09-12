Diplomats pledge a mine-free Zimbabwe by 2025

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

Diplomats have expressed commitment to free Zimbabwe of landmines in the next three years, which will boost economic development through availing additional land which is currently unusable.

Speaking during a reception to deepen understanding of demining activities toward a landmine-free Zimbabwe by 2025 that was co-hosted by the Embassy of Japan and Hazardous Area Life Support (HALO) Trust, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka, said the initiative was expected to revitalise the economy through opening critical activities on the cleared land.

Mr Tanaka expressed the commitment to increasing support through assisting vulnerable communities within the infested areas as they are more at risk.

He said he was looking forward to witnessing Zimbabwe’s last landmine being removed by 2025.

“With increased support, the goal of a landmine-free Zimbabwe by 2025 is achievable and within reach,” Mr Tanaka said.

“I hope the push to achieve this will gather even more momentum. Keeping in mind the harsh living conditions of people in these border areas, and the relief they have when they can feel safe and finally use their land as they wish.”

The occasion was attended by diplomats from various countries that are involved in the project such as the United States, United Kingdom, Angola, Ireland and Germany.

Non-Governmental Organisations that were represented were HALO Trust, Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre (ZIMAC), International Demining Organisations (IDO), and Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), Mine Advisory Group (MAG), APOPO and the Zimbabwe National Army Engineers experts under the auspice of National Mine Clearance Unit (NMCU).

Japan is rendering support to the demining activities as part of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects, which has transformed many lives in the remote areas of the country.

The development has seen 291 000 square kilometres being cleared to date with the target of attaining a mine-free country by the year 2025.

Mr Tanaka said the initiative was the collaborative effort of various countries, which are determined to meet the target of mine free country in the next three years.

He said the cleared land was being used for various activities that are aimed at improving the standards of living of local inhabitants.

Mr Tanaka outlined various areas, which were cleared through the collaborative efforts of various groups involved, adding he could not grasp how locals were living in the vicinity of hazardous weapons.

“Thanks to the combined contributions of donor countries and organisations, including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Ireland, The Oak Foundation, and my country, Japan,” he said.

“Also the HALO Trust team, from the programme manager to the deminers and medics; and the excellent collaboration with ZIMAC, the local government authorities and the communities, all joining hands to rid Zimbabwe’s soil of landmines, a lot has already been achieved.

“This March, Japan funded its eighth project through HALO, supporting five demining teams for twelve months in Rushinga District. All the Japan-funded projects in Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East Provinces removed more than 28 000 landmines.

“I could hardly imagine the impact that they are having on the people’s lives, people who are living in grinding poverty and struggling to feed their families.

He added: “I visited Mount Darwin District, which is now officially mine-free, to see Japan’s support to some vulnerable communities affected by climate change, through WFP.

“I heard that the area I visited used to have landmines, but now the communities have made vegetable gardens and weir dams, providing nutritious food and water. And people can grow not just enough food for themselves and their families to eat, but also enough to sell and make some money. So, removing the landmines is a vital first step.”

Mr Tanaka said the initiative in Mozambique had increased the country’s gross domestic product adding the achievements of Mozambique stand as a beacon of hope for Zimbabwe and other mine-affected countries.

In his solidarity speech, HALO Trust chief executive Mr James Cowan concurred that locals living within the landmine-infested areas, especially pupils were at serious risk of losing their life and limb.

Mr Cowan said the demining activities had seen his company hiring at least 400 local workers.

“In Rushinga various students have to cross minefields daily – with unknown numbers being held back at home. HALO, the first NGO, started in 2013 – will be here to finish the job,” said Mr Cowan.

Employment of approximately 400 Zimbabwean staff and completed Mt. Darwin District in 2021 which was the first district to be completed in Zimbabwe. It is proof that it is possible,” he said.

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked the international community for the gesture saying the programme would go a long way in improving relations between communities living along borders as well as access to critical amenities.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the country was proud of being ranked as the third in the world while making greater strides in removing landmines.

She said the country can never be completely safe as long as the mines have not been removed completely.

“We are very proud as Zimbabwe that we have been ranked internationally as number three in the world for having recovered large chunks of land in terms of demining activities,” she said.

“We are very happy that Zimbabwe was still under war, we can claim ourselves free when some parts of our country are still at war, having mines in our country still reminds us of a war situation; You can imagine the most critical sectors which are health and education have been affected.

“Zimbabweans have got relatives across the borders and we share schools and we share clinics and this was very difficult. We lost children and some were injured, even now some are still using wheelchairs while others do not have them.

“We want to thank the international community for they have invested quite a large chunk of money to clear these landmines. This has brought peace in these areas as they are now engaging in agriculture and see a lot of tourism activities taking place in these areas and also trade taking place as Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa.”