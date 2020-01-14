Manicaland Anglican Bishop arrested

Breaking News
14 Jan, 2020
The Herald

Manicaland Diocese Anglican Bishop, Eric Ruwona, has been arrested by officers from the Anti Corruption Commission over the alleged compulsory sale of Bibles and hymn books to pupils seeking places at Anglican schools in the province.

He is currently detained at  Mutare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Sources close to the case revealed that pupils seeking places at the schools were belng forced to pay $800 for the Holy Book.

It is alleged that those who failed to pay were turned away.

Frustrated parents and guardians allegedly tipped the anti-corruption watchdog over the issue.

