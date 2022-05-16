Dildo vendor in trouble

16 May, 2022 - 16:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Dildo vendor in trouble Ayanda Mponda

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

A 23-year-old woman has today appeared in court on allegations of smuggling and selling dildos to school-going children in Harare.

Ayanda Unity Mponda, who trades her items via social media, appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

She was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

Mponda is known for her ‘explicit’ marketing on her social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting