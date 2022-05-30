Dildo vendor gets bail

30 May, 2022 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Dildo vendor gets bail Ayanda Muponda

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

Ayanda Muponda (23), who appeared in court a fortnight ago on allegations of smuggling and selling dildos to school-going children in Harare, was today granted bail by the High Court.

 

Mponda, who is represented by lawyer Mr Zorodzai Dumbura, was granted $30 000 bail by Justice Esther Muremba, who also ordered her to report to the police twice a week.

 

Muponda, who trades her items via social media, initially appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

 

She was not asked to plead to the charges.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting