Dildo vendor gets bail

Senior Court Reporter

Ayanda Muponda (23), who appeared in court a fortnight ago on allegations of smuggling and selling dildos to school-going children in Harare, was today granted bail by the High Court.

Mponda, who is represented by lawyer Mr Zorodzai Dumbura, was granted $30 000 bail by Justice Esther Muremba, who also ordered her to report to the police twice a week.

Muponda, who trades her items via social media, initially appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

She was not asked to plead to the charges.