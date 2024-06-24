Digital journalism: Embracing the future of news

Our Digital and Publishing Division is dedicated to exploring and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance our storytelling capabilities and expand our reach.

Elias Mambo

Deputy General Manager (Digital and Publishing Division), Zimpapers

The media landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, one that requires us to rethink and reimagine the way we approach journalism.

As global trends indicate, there is a clear and undeniable movement towards digital publishing, and it is imperative for us, as media professionals, to adapt and evolve accordingly.

The digital revolution is not just a fleeting trend; it is the future of news consumption. To remain relevant and competitive, we must embrace this change wholeheartedly and make a concerted effort to transition from print to digital journalism.

Closer home, it is often said if South Africa sneezes, Zimbabwe catches a cold.

Only last week Media24 was reported to have said it was considering shutting down print versions of its biggest publications, City Press, Beeld, Daily Sun and Rapport.

Thus, the seismic shift from print to digital journalism is slowly becoming a reality. If this is happening in South Africa, I cannot imagine what will happen in Zimbabwe.

The rise of the internet and the proliferation of smart devices have fundamentally altered the way people consume news.

Today’s readers demand instant access to information, interactive content and a more personalised news experience. Traditional print media, while still valuable, cannot compete with the speed and accessibility of digital platforms.

The immediacy of digital news allows for real-time updates and the inclusion of multimedia elements, such as videos, podcasts and interactive graphics, providing a richer and more engaging user experience.

To successfully navigate this transition, a significant mindset change is required within our industry.

This shift involves recognising that digital journalism is not merely an extension of print but a distinct and dynamic entity in its own right.

It demands new skills, new technologies and a new approach to content creation and distribution.

Journalists must become proficient in digital storytelling techniques, utilising data journalism, social media and mobile-friendly formats to reach and engage a broader audience.

Furthermore, digital journalism opens up exciting opportunities for innovation and creativity.

Interactive features, virtual reality experiences and personalised content delivery are just a few of the possibilities that can set digital journalism apart from its print predecessor.

Embracing these innovations not only enhances the reader’s experience but also provides new avenues for revenue generation, such as subscription models, targeted advertising and sponsored content.

However, the transition to digital journalism is not without its challenges.

It requires significant investment in technology and infrastructure, as well as ongoing training and development for our staff.

It also necessitates a cultural shift within our organisations, fostering a digital-first mentality and encouraging collaboration and experimentation.

We must be prepared to take risks and embrace change, recognising that the future of journalism lies in our ability to adapt and innovate.

At Zimpapers, we are committed to leading this transformation.

Our Digital and Publishing Division is dedicated to exploring and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance our storytelling capabilities and expand our reach.

We are investing in state-of-the-art digital tools and platforms, equipping our journalists with the skills and resources they need to thrive in the digital age.

By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, we aim to position ourselves at the forefront of the digital journalism revolution.

The shift from print to digital journalism is not just a necessity; it is an opportunity to redefine and reinvigorate our industry.

By embracing digital technologies and adopting a forward-thinking mindset, we can create a more dynamic, engaging and sustainable future for journalism. Let us seize this moment of change and lead the way in shaping the future of news.