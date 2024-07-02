Digital animator Kachepa makes waves

Valerie Mpundu

A 21-YEAR-OLD digital animator from Mount Darwin is making waves at Future CelebZ Studio, a company he founded and runs.

Brendon Kachepa says his dream is to leave a mark in the film industry through animation.

Digital animation is the process of creating moving images using computer technology.

It also involves the incorporation of software to create and manipulate digital models, environments, characters and then animating them.

In an interview, Kachepa took us into his transformative journey after completing his O-Levels.

“Having underperformed in my O-Levels, I realised there was potential within me to excel.

“I started developing content on YouTube and discovered there was a hidden passion I had unearthed.

“There is a lot of ground to be covered in the Zimbabwean film industry, and I feel I can make a difference. I have bigger plans to urge this movement,” he said.

Kachepa believes he can make it to greater heights despite the prevalence of artificial intelligence, which he feels is a gap he can use to make a difference in the film industry.

“In the US, film companies are replacing workers with artificial intelligence, and that has left many among them unemployed.

“It is this gap where an opportunity arises for us. We counter on the advantage of making use of artificial intelligence, creating jobs in Zimbabwe and changing the local film industry,” he said.

Although he is still very young, Kachepa has however managed to get the support of his family.

“I moved to Harare just recently to network and cater for my clientele. My parents know I am here, though they are not fully aware of what it is I do. Be that as it may, I appreciate their support.”

To date, Kachepa has managed to earn a living from his monetised pages while doing animation musical video for artistes as well as advertisers.

Despite challenges that might arise, he is focused and determined to conquer as he seeks to market his talent.

“It is a big mountain I am trying to climb, but if I move as, planned I will achieve set goals.

“There is rich talent and abundant skills within us as a nation, which if fully nurtured, great things are bound to happen. The film industry can retain its former glory.

The artist has managed to release a trailer for his animation movie “Varume Hatina Zera Navo” whose première has been set for July 12.

He promises to make an impression in the film industry despite facing some challenges.