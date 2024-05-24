Diddy’ faces lawsuit by another woman who says the hip-hop mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her

The woman says she was raped by Sean Combs, who she says promised her connections in the fashion business.

A woman filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her after she met him more than 20 years ago while she was a fashion student in New York City.

April Lampros, in a claim filed in the Supreme Court of New York County, alleges that Combs promised to mentor her and provide industry connections before he became “aggressive” and “coercive.” She is the sixth woman to detail assault allegations against Combs in a lawsuit, accusations that Combs has denied in previous statements. (Supreme Court is a trial court in New York state.)

Lampros, 51, says in the suit that she met Combs in New York City in 1994 while she was studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She alleges he sexually assaulted her on four occasions, including once when she was forced to take ecstasy and have intimacy with Combs’ former girlfriend Kim Porter. – nbs