Diasporans to attend independence festivities

African Diaspora Development Institute president and founder Ambassador Arikana Chihombori (left) shows Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals chief executive Dr Aspect Maunganidze some of the US$400 OOO worth of medical equipment donated by her organisation to the country’s biggest hospital in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Tina Musonza and Chido Nyamuyaruka

Zimbabwe will this year host a Pan-African congress which is expected to attract thousands of Diasporans with the potential to invest back in their country.

The congress, being organised by the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) will coincide with the Independence celebrations from April 11 to 23.

Speaking during a handover ceremony of medical equipment worth US$400 000 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday, ADDI vice president Mr Damian Cook said the land reform programme was bearing fruit of economic liberation and is worthy of celebration by Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

“The land was liberated and it has never happened to anyone that way. Zimbabweans took their land so that they own it and farm.

“Zimbabwe has now become one of the biggest exporters in the world with blueberries being exported to Japan and lettuce to Dubai.

“That is incredible because it is getting bigger and larger as commercial farming increases and we as the ADDI plan to bring the diasporans here to understand that this is the country we want to invest in,” he said.

He said the congress would attract Zimbabweans living in different parts of the world including Australia, South America, Caribbean, Europe and others and allow them to explore the country and take part in celebrating the greatest achievements of independence.

Mr Cook encouraged Africans to be part of development in their countries.

“People living in diaspora have to come to their African countries. They have to come because they have no way that you will understand what is going on in Zimbabwe unless you come. For you to be on ground, you have to eat the food, smell the air and get to talk to your people.

“That is what the Pan African Conference is about. We have a thousand people that are going to come to seek investment opportunities and to relate and get to know Zimbabwe and this will help to complement the Government’s economic growth efforts,” he added.

He applauded Zimbabweans for being continuously patriotic in revamping their country adding that the political stability being experienced in the country would contribute to economic growth.

“We as ADDI are doing is to complement the Government’s efforts. Zimbabwe is an ideal area of economic integration. It is beautiful, the land was liberated. It is time to come and make use of the stabilised country for Zimbabweans to pave way to permanent employment creations,” he said.

President of ADDI Dr Arikana Chihombori said Zimbabwe had the qualities of hosting the Pan African congress.

“The history making event is going to take place right here in Zimbabwe, the big house built on stones where people used to run for refuge.

“Zimbabwe is a beautiful country to invest and live in. The spirits of those who were taken out of Africa as slaves must be brought back home and the Pan African Congress is going be held in Zimbabwe.”

She said the congress would once and for all bring back the children of Africa, descendants of the formerly enslaved and those who left Africa in search of greener pastures.

She said that the congress was a path line in developing a structured roadmap to unity of purpose in developing African countries that succumbed to colonisation.