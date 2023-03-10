Diaspora heeding President’s call . . . as SA-based Zim man donates ambulances, bicycles to community

President Mnangagwa takes a look at one of the ambulances donated by South African-based businessman Tawanda Chenana (left) to Macheke Clinic at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

THE door has opened for Zimbabweans based in the Diaspora to come back home and invest in their country, and now many are heeding President Mnangagwa’s call inspired by his vision to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

Yesterday at State House, as he welcomed yet another Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa, who bought ambulances for clinics in Murehwa and bicycles for village heads, the President impressed upon the small gathering to take note of the efforts of businessmen and women, who are giving back to their communities.

Mr Tawanda Chenana who donated ambulances to Murehwa said his gesture was inspired by the President.

“I want to improve health access in my home, I heard the President’s call, as a young businessman I have to play my part in making sure we reach Vision 2030. I was inspired by the President when he invited people in the Diaspora to invest back home. I would like to urge other young people to do the same, just play their small part and contribute to nation building,” said Mr Chenana.

The President has been rallying Zimbabweans based in the Diaspora to grab opportunities that have come with the Second Republic.

On Wednesday, while addressing more than 5 000 people who gathered to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of St Noah College boarding project in Manicaland, President Mnangagwa said despite the brain drain being caused by some Western countries recruiting professionals from the country, Zimbabweans will always come back home to invest in their country.

“Our professionals are being recruited in their numbers by other countries because they respect our high-quality education.

“Recently, the Vice-President was in Switzerland for a global health summit and the World Health Organisation(WHO) acknowledged the brain drain being suffered by Zimbabwe and promised to assist us in training more manpower.

“We will double our efforts in training our medical professionals. They can recruit them today, but we know that tomorrow they will come back home and invest in their country. Home is always home. We will welcome back all returning residents with open hands and avail them all the opportunities they want to better their lives.

“We introduced the Education 5.0 Policy to ensure that our young professionals acquire the necessary skills, especially in Sciences to develop our country. We should all be patriotic and proud of our country. You cannot expect to behave like a person in California in the United States when you are here in Bocha,” he said.

Yesterday, Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland East Province Cde Daniel Garwe said even when some countries are determined to derail Zimbabwe’s progress Zimbabwean sons and daughters are plugging the gaps.

“Murewa district has received two ambulances that were brought by a Zimbabwean based in South Africa, he has bought ambulances and bicycles for all village heads in the three constituencies of Murewa.

“We are happy that our children are heeding the President’s call to give back to communities. Now people don’t have to wait for ambulances from Marondera. The President has said, through Vision 2030, people should have access to healthcare and we are seeing this being delivered to rural areas,” he said.