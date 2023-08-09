Diaspora firm in cash remittance deal

Enacy Mapakame

Tsigiro Usekelo, a company owned by a group of Zimbabweans in the diaspora, has entered a partnership with an international money remittance company SendHome to facilitate the transfer of funds by Zimbabweans in the diaspora back home.

This collaboration between the two financial services companies is expected to help especially Zimbabweans in the diaspora to easily send money back to Zimbabwe, for investments, debt service, and family support, among other uses.

Tsigiro Usekelo is a subsidiary of Diaspora Kapita, an investment company fully owned by the Zimbabweans in the diaspora holding diverse investments in financial services, contract mining, agriculture, and construction services.

Tsigiro Usekelo chief executive officer Vhusi Phiri said the company aims to become a comprehensive one-stop solution for the African diaspora, starting with Zimbabweans.

“Our platform seeks to facilitate investment opportunities both in the home country and the host countries from a single unified platform,” he said in a statement.

“Our mission is to enable people to conveniently purchase properties, send money to their families, or invest, all from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Tsigiro Usekelo’s clients can conveniently utilise various pay-in points in South Africa, including Pep Stores, Ackermans, Massmart, Flash traders, Kazang, Shoprite Checkers, Pick N Pay, Game, Flash, Usave and Spar.

Alternatively, they can access the Tsigiro Usekelo online platform (www.tsigiro.com ) to transact.

According to the company, beneficiaries of these remittances will have the option to collect their funds from any CABS and ZB Bank Branch as well as selected Zimpost branches throughout Zimbabwe.

To facilitate the on-boarding of new clients onto the SendHome or Tsigiro Usekelo platforms, this partnership will leverage the services of Tsigiro Usekelo insurance sales agents and 21st Century Life branches across South Africa.

SendHome CEO Peterson Tengende emphasized the importance of remittances as a channel of prosperity for Zimbabweans that allows diasporans to be actively involved in the families’ economic empowerment journey.

“Through synergies in our infrastructure, partnerships like these allow us to achieve significant cost reductions. SendHome guarantees cash collection in US dollars and the fees for sending the money home is a low percent,” he said.

Sendhome is a remittances company, regulated by the South African Reserve Bank.