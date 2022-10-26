Diamond Challenge Cup moved to Pretoria

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE annual Diamond Netball Challenge tournament has been moved from Durban to Pretoria in South Africa.

The five-day event will be staged from 22 November and the Zimbabwe senior netball team, the Gems will participate at the competition.

Everything has since been put in place for the Gems with UK-based consultancy Ree Sports sourcing sponsorship for the girls.

Ree Sports had already bought direct air tickets to Durban and they are talking to the airlines to change the destination.

