Dialogue: Political party leaders meet

Herald Reporter

Leaders of political parties involved in the national dialogue yesterday met at State House in Harare to deliberate on the basic conceptual structure for the national dialogue coined “Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD)”.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana last night told The Herald that the meeting adopted a programme content for POLAD launch slated for May 17.

“The political leaders who are participating in the national dialogue adopted a code of conduct drafted by their working committees. One of their adopted resolutions was the co-option of Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe as a co-convenor with National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson Justice Selo Nare,” said Mr Mangwana.

Mrs Mukahanana-Sangarwe, who chairs the Gender Commission, was appointed last month, just before the political parties toured the Cyclone Idai-ravaged areas of Chimanimani and Chipinge.

Seventeen political leaders participating in the national dialogue, together with President Mnangagwa, toured the areas and inspected damaged infrastructure like bridges and roads, among others.

President Mnangagwa initiated the dialogue by inviting parties that participated in last year’s harmonised elections and held their first meeting in February.

The dialogue is part of wider efforts to cement national healing and nation-building.

Out of 23 parties that fielded candidates in the presidential elections, 21 were represented at the inaugural meeting.

At yesterday’s meeting, parties were hailed for putting aside their differences and not dwelling on what divides the people, but focus on ongoing reforms and the economy.

The parties have since agreed that there should be no pre-conditions for dialogue and that there should be no sacred issues during the discussions.

Further, previous meetings have agreed that both political and economic reforms should be implemented while politically-motivated violence should be shunned. Other salient issues such as the continued imposition of sanctions on the country by the West rallied the Zimbabwean leaders.