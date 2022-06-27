Dhlakama to reboot ZPC Kariba

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZPC Kariba coach Rodwell Dhlakama cannot wait for the mid-season window to open as he aims to infuse young blood into his squad in the quest to survive relegation this season.

The national power utility company-owned, which made their Premiership debut in 2014, had a difficult run this year.

And after spending most of the first half of the season in the relegation zone, coach Rodwell Dhlakama said he needed younger players to reboot his side.

The former Young Warriors coach, who has strong faith in development, said he will be out in search of younger players during the mid-season transfer window which is expected to open this Friday.

“We are not for relegation. I have said this; we have a team which is very resourced. We will also try to look for more players to beef up the team; the window is opening in a few days.

“We are working flat out to make sure that we get the players even from the farm or church league. We want to move away from the recycling of players. We want to inject young blood in the team. Football is for the youngsters, for the future of the national team.

“We also take into consideration that as much as we can to utilize the space that we have to get the young players that will bring a lot of energy in the team,” he said.

Dhlakama joined ZPC Kariba in May following the sacking of Godfrey Tamirepi. Under Tamirepi’s watch, ZPC Kariba managed just two wins from their 13 matches, while losing seven, and had 10 points to their name.

Tamirepi had taken over as head coach at ZPC Kariba from Sunday Chidzambwa in January 2018. The team has since made positive strides with eight points from five games under Dhlakama. They won two and drew two to rise out of the murky waters of relegation for the fit time.

On Sunday they scored a huge victory over giants CAPS United. They emerged 1-0 winners to take their points tally to 18 from as many games, ahead of the home game against Yadah this weekend.

“What is important for us is to move away from relegation because when we are in the relegation zone we play with a lot of pressure there.

“Moving away from the relegation zone; I think it’s important for the fans, players and also important for the technical team because that will also bring and inject a lot of confidence in the team and the whole set up,” said Dhlakama.

He has roped in former Gunners and CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo as his assistant.