DHL expands investment in Zimbabwe

Herald Reporter

DHL global forwarding has expanded its investment in Zimbabwe launching its subsidiary, Saloodo to position the firm’s competitive advantage as a freight company of choice leveraging on the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

Saloodo is a digital road freight platform connecting shippers and transport providers, the platform maps all transport processes digitally, including shipment tracking, freight document management, invoicing and payment.

DHL, the leading international air, ocean, and road freight services provider say they will give local and regional businesses within the greater Southern African Development Community (SADC) instant access to global markets.

DHL global forwarding Zimbabwe Country Manager Shuvai Mugadza said her company would like to take advantage of the anticipated economic boom in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is on the cusp of strong economic growth, and we believe our new offering is well-timed to help the country achieve this.

“Our deep knowledge of the SADC and other markets on the African continent will be invaluable to our clients as they prepare for global expansion,” she said.

“Against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), which aims to create the world’s largest Free Trade area by connecting 1.3 billion people across 54 countries, we are confident that with DHL Global Forwarding Zimbabwe, logistics will not let Africa down,” said Zimbabwe Country Manager.

She said the expansion of DHL’s services in Zimbabwe will also accommodate the global export of agricultural products, a season-driven sector, as well as that of gold, the country’s top mineral export.

“The focus on exports is constantly changing, and meeting these demands requires agile logistics partners on the ground, which is where DHL Global Forwarding can add noticeable value,” said Mugadza.

DHL Global Forwarding says it shares SADC’s vision of a transport sector that supports vibrant industrial and social development, facilitating the robust integration of trade and socio-economic ties requires an efficient transport system.

They say Zimbabwe’s central road and air network provide access to the global market through the ports of Durban and Mozambique and, together with Southern Africa’s network of roads, railways, ports, and airways, are adequate to meet the current demand of most users.

Pulse Surgical Care Managing Director, Mr Andrew Mutaurwa said DHL Global Forwarding is our preferred freight and customs clearing partner because of their ability to shorten our procurement cycle.

