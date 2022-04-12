Devolution funds boost Beitbridge Municipality’s service delivery

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government’s consistent disbursement of devolution funds has helped boost the capacity of the cash-strapped Beitbridge Municipality to deliver people-centred services consistent with the town’s transformation into a medium city.

Beitbridge district has so far received over $300 million in devolution funds which were used to procure service delivery equipment and infrastructure developments projects in the area.

Town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola said during the unveiling of a grader to stakeholders that include residents on Tuesday that they were set to acquire more equipment and boost infrastructure development from the same funds.

The grader was bought for $21,9 million.

Mr Ramakgapola said so far they had procured a refuse compactor truck, backhoe loader (TLB), built two classrooms blocks at a new primary school, built five by two-roomed houses to address a colonial problem around crowding in Dulivhadzimu suburbs, bought a water and sanitation vehicle for $2, 2 million.

In addition, they made more payments for a sewer jetting machine ($19 million) and a water and sanitation vehicle. It also used $700 000 to upgrade its Information Communication and Technology facilities.

The Combined Residents Association spokesperson, Mr Jabulani Makhado said that the devolution funds were being committed to good use.

He said it was critical for the local authority to procure more earthmoving equipment so that they will be able to fix the badly damaged roads.

Deputy Mayor Agnes Tore said they intend to buy more equipment to service new suburbs and the existing road network.

Beitbridge Residents Association chairman, Mr Lawrence Tshili, said Government should increase its support to the local authority so that it may address service delivery challenges in Wards 4 (Dulivhadzimu) and Ward 6 (Tshitaudze).